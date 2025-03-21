Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Appoints Antonia Badolato as Senior Vice President and Group Leader to Enhance Business Lending Strategy

Dime Community Bancshares announces the hiring of Toni Badolato as Senior VP to enhance business lending growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has announced the hiring of Antonia Badolato as Senior Vice President and Group Leader, who previously worked at M&T Bank. Badolato expressed her enthusiasm for joining Dime due to its commitment to expanding business lending and its quick customer response capabilities. Stuart H. Lubow, the company's President and CEO, highlighted Badolato's addition as a strategic move to enhance growth in business lending and diversify the bank's balance sheet. Dime Community Bancshares, the parent company of Dime Community Bank, has over $14 billion in assets and leads the community bank deposit market share on Greater Long Island.

Potential Positives

Dime Community Bancshares has successfully hired a seasoned banking professional, Toni Badolato, as Senior Vice President and Group Leader, indicating a strategic investment in leadership to enhance business growth.

Toni Badolato's previous experience at M&T Bank brings valuable expertise that can strengthen Dime's business lending capabilities, potentially increasing competitiveness in the market.

The hiring reflects Dime's commitment to diversifying its balance sheet and growing market share, which are key strategic objectives for the company's long-term success.

Potential Negatives

Hiring a new Senior Vice President may suggest that the company is struggling to fill leadership positions internally or lacks sufficient experience within its current workforce, which could raise concerns about its talent pipeline.

The focus on rapidly growing the business lending presence may indicate that the company is under pressure to improve its financial performance, potentially leading to increased risk-taking in lending practices.

While the press release highlights Toni Badolato’s hiring as a positive step, it may also reflect the company's inability to execute its growth strategy effectively without external help, which could undermine investor confidence.

FAQ

Who has Dime Community Bancshares hired recently?

Dime Community Bancshares has hired Antonia (Toni) Badolato as Senior Vice President and Group Leader.

What was Toni Badolato's previous position?

Toni Badolato was previously the Senior Vice President and Group Manager at M&T Bank.

Why did Toni Badolato join Dime?

Toni joined Dime for its commitment to growing business lending and its quick customer response capabilities.

What is Dime's goal with Toni's hire?

Dime aims to diversify its balance sheet and grow market share through Toni's expertise in business lending.

What is Dime Community Bank's asset size?

Dime Community Bank has over $14 billion in assets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DCOM Insider Trading Activity

$DCOM insiders have traded $DCOM stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DCOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. BASSWOOD has made 3 purchases buying 29,502 shares for an estimated $943,658 and 1 sale selling 9,815 shares for an estimated $306,228 .

and 1 sale selling 9,815 shares for an estimated . KENNETH J MAHON sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $817,285

RAYMOND A NIELSEN sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $93,750

MICHAEL FEGAN (Chief Technology & Ops Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $71,513

AVINASH REDDY (SEVP - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 1 purchase buying 500 shares for an estimated $9,677 and 1 sale selling 500 shares for an estimated $9,687.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DCOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $DCOM stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DCOM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DCOM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DCOM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DCOM forecast page.

Full Release



HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”) announced that it has hired Antonia (Toni) Badolato as Senior Vice President and Group Leader. Toni comes to Dime from M&T Bank where she held the position of Senior Vice President, Group Manager.





“I joined Dime given the organization’s commitment to growing their business lending presence. Dime’s ability to respond to customers quickly, combined with a flat organizational structure is a proven strategy for success. These qualities are key differentiators to win business and grow,” said Toni.





Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dime said “Hiring Toni to help drive our growth in business lending is a win for Dime. Toni’s addition is another example of our commitment to our stated goal of diversifying our balance sheet and growing our market share.”







ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.







Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island



(1)



.





Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.





Investor Relations Contact:





Avinash Reddy





Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer





Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909





Email:



avinash.reddy@dime.com







¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.