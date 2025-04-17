Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Announces Expansion Plan into Lakewood, New Jersey

Dime Community Bancshares plans to open a full-service branch in Lakewood, New Jersey, by early 2026.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is expanding its operations by opening a new full-service branch in Lakewood, New Jersey, indicating growth and increased market presence.

The planned expansion leverages Dime's established relationship with the Orthodox Jewish community, potentially strengthening customer loyalty and community ties.

The new branch aims to enhance the service offerings for clients in the area, which may lead to increased customer acquisition and retention.

The construction and anticipated opening timeline suggests proactive planning and investment in future growth, indicating the company's positive outlook on its expansion strategy.

The announcement may suggest that the company is heavily reliant on expanding into specific niche markets, which could limit its broader appeal and flexibility.

Forward-looking statements indicate that there are inherent risks and uncertainties in the expansion plan, which could lead to delays or failures in achieving the projected outcomes.

The long timeline for the branch opening in early 2026 may raise concerns about the company's short-term growth prospects and ability to adapt to changing market conditions.

What is Dime Community Bancshares planning in Lakewood, New Jersey?

Dime Community Bancshares is planning to open a full-service branch in Lakewood, New Jersey, in early 2026.

When will the new branch in Lakewood open?

The new branch in Lakewood is expected to open in early 2026, pending regulatory approvals.

Who is the CEO of Dime Community Bancshares?

Stuart H. Lubow is the President and CEO of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

What community does Dime serve in Lakewood?

Dime aims to strengthen its commitment to the Orthodox Jewish community in Lakewood with the new branch.

How large is Dime Community Bancshares?

Dime Community Bancshares has over $14 billion in assets and is a leading community bank on Greater Long Island.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a plan to expand into Lakewood, New Jersey.





A location for a full-service, free-standing branch has been identified. Management expects construction of the branch to take place in the second half of 2025, simultaneous with the regulatory approval process. The current plan is for a branch opening in early 2026.





Stuart H. Lubow, President and CEO, commented, "Our planned expansion into Lakewood builds upon and solidifies Dime's long-standing familiarity and commitment to the Orthodox Jewish community. It continues the tremendous growth of our Private and Commercial Bank and will allow us to service clients with operations in the area."







ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.







Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island



(1)



.





¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS









Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.





