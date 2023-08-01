Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Price Target Increased by 5.37% to 26.01

The average one-year price target for Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) has been revised to 26.01 / share. This is an increase of 5.37% from the prior estimate of 24.68 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.74 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.12% from the latest reported closing price of 22.40 / share.

Dime Community Bancshares Declares $0.25 Dividend

On June 29, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 17, 2023 received the payment on July 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $22.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.46%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.28%, the lowest has been 2.42%, and the highest has been 5.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.76 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.55 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 419 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dime Community Bancshares. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCOM is 0.08%, a decrease of 29.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.45% to 31,845K shares. The put/call ratio of DCOM is 5.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,624K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,795K shares, representing a decrease of 6.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCOM by 37.38% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,347K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,401K shares, representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCOM by 32.22% over the last quarter.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 2,030K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,245K shares, representing a decrease of 10.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCOM by 39.11% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,133K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,131K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCOM by 34.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,101K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 989K shares, representing an increase of 10.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCOM by 26.58% over the last quarter.

Dime Community Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc., a New York corporation, is a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Dime Community Bank (Dime). Headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, the Bank has over 60 branches spanning Montauk to Manhattan. Dime provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through Dime’s wholly owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Dime, offers financial planning and investment consultation.

