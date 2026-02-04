Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Price Target Increased by 11.88% to 39.37

The average one-year price target for Dime Community Bancshares (NasdaqGS:DCOM) has been revised to $39.37 / share. This is an increase of 11.88% from the prior estimate of $35.19 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.09% from the latest reported closing price of $35.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dime Community Bancshares. This is an decrease of 68 owner(s) or 14.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCOM is 0.09%, an increase of 4.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.71% to 45,370K shares. The put/call ratio of DCOM is 2.69, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,406K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,567K shares , representing an increase of 24.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCOM by 79.95% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,356K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,397K shares , representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCOM by 5.35% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,349K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,426K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCOM by 7.22% over the last quarter.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 2,049K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,058K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCOM by 3.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,377K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares , representing an increase of 10.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCOM by 3.45% over the last quarter.

