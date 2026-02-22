Dime Community Bancshares CEO Sells 25K Shares Amid Capital Strategy Changes

Key Points

Dime Community Bancshares CEO recently sold 25,000 shares, after the company posted strong results in its Q4 FY2025 earnings.

The bank recently announced its plans to reauthorize a share repurchase program, which may help with stock value.

10 stocks we like better than Dime Community Bancshares ›

Stuart H. Lubow, President and CEO of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM), reported the sale of 25,026 shares of Common Stock across multiple open-market transactions on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 25,026 Transaction value $878,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 202,648 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 8,000 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $7.14 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($35.09); post-transaction value based on Feb. 13, 2026 transaction price ($35.09).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Mr. Lubow's previous activity?

With only two open-market sales since March 2023, this transaction is larger than his prior sale of 20,000 shares.

With only two open-market sales since March 2023, this transaction is larger than his prior sale of 20,000 shares. What was the impact of this transaction on Mr. Lubow's ownership?

Following the sale, direct Common Stock holdings decreased by 9.91%, from 252,612 to 202,648 shares, while total beneficial ownership remains robust due to additional indirect and Preferred Stock holdings.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $409.90 million Net income (TTM) $101.51 million Dividend yield 2.92% 1-year price change 8.97%

* 1-year performance calculated using Feb. 21, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Dime Community Bancshares is a regional banking institution with a significant presence in the New York, that offers commercial and consumer banking products, including deposit accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family and residential mortgages, construction loans, and a range of secured and unsecured lending products. It serves small to mid-sized businesses, consumers, and local municipalities across Long Island and New York City boroughs.

What this transaction means for investors

It should be noted that the filing mentions that in addition to the shares Lubow sold, he also holds shares indirectly and holds preferred stock. He holds 5,439 indirect shares of common stock through his 401k plan, and another 19,499 through his spouse, where he is the beneficiary. He also holds 8,000 shares of preferred stock (Series A), which typically represents stock that pays dividends, as opposed to the common stock that often has voting rights.

In late January 2026, Dime announced its reauthorization of a repurchasing plan of approximately 1.5 million common shares. While the company states that there is no assurance that the repurchasing will be 100% completed or happen at all, it does create space for the stock to gain additional value.

Dime had a very strong Q4 in FY 2025, reporting a 159.40% year-over-year (YoY) increase in revenue, the largest increase since Q2 2021. The company’s stock is up approximately 14% so far in 2026 (as of Feb. 21, 2026).

Should you buy stock in Dime Community Bancshares right now?

Before you buy stock in Dime Community Bancshares, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dime Community Bancshares wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 22, 2026.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.