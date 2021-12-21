Dime Community Bancshares Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DCOM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dime Community Bancshares Inc (Symbol: DCOM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.51, changing hands as high as $33.90 per share. Dime Community Bancshares Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DCOM's low point in its 52 week range is $23.42 per share, with $38.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.72.

