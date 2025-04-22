Dime Community Bancshares Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $19.636 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $15.870 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dime Community Bancshares reported adjusted earnings of $24.688 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

Dime Community Bancshares earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19.636 Mln. vs. $15.870 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.41 last year.

For the first quarter, the company registered net interest income of $94.213 million, higher than $71.530 million recorded for the same period last year.

Total non-interest income slipped to $9.633 million from the prior year’s $10.467 million.

Total deposits, including mortgage escrow deposits, as of March 31, 2025, were $11.61 billion, compared with $10.90 billion on March 31, 2024.

Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $508 million at March 31, 2025, compared with $773 million on March 31, 2024.

