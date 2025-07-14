Dime Community Bancshares Appoints Jason Brenner and Zack Schwartz as Co-Heads of New Lender Finance Vertical

Dime Community Bancshares appoints Jason Brenner and Zack Schwartz as Co-Heads of Lender Finance, enhancing commercial lending diversification.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. announced the appointment of Jason Brenner and Zack Schwartz as Co-Heads of a newly created Lender Finance vertical within the company. With backgrounds at AXOS Bank and First Citizens Bank, respectively, both will work in Manhattan and report to Executive Vice President Shawn Gines. Dime's CEO, Stuart H. Lubow, expressed enthusiasm for their hiring, highlighting their expertise as crucial for diversifying Dime’s commercial lending efforts, particularly in supporting private equity and private credit clients. The addition of this vertical brings Dime's total to five distinct lending areas, which include Healthcare, Lender Finance, Mid-Corporate, Fund Finance, and Not-For-Profit Lending, reinforcing the company’s strategy for future growth.

Dime Community Bancshares has established a new Lender Finance vertical, indicating strategic growth and diversification in its commercial lending offerings.

The hiring of experienced professionals Jason Brenner and Zack Schwartz is expected to enhance the company's expertise in lender finance, potentially attracting more clients in the private equity and private credit sectors.

The addition of Lender Finance increases Dime's distinct lending verticals to five, demonstrating a broadening of its service portfolio that may support future growth and revenue generation.

The company maintains a strong position in the market, with over $14 billion in assets and the leading deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island, which reinforces its competitive advantage.

The establishment of a new Lender Finance vertical may suggest previous limitations in the company's lending capabilities, indicating a potential need for diversification due to lack of growth in existing areas.

The reliance on newly hired executives may indicate a potential talent gap or a strategic shift that raises questions about the effectiveness of current leadership and structures.

Who are the new Co-Heads of the Lender Finance vertical at Dime Community Bancshares?

The new Co-Heads are Jason Brenner and Zack Schwartz.

What was Jason Brenner's previous role before joining Dime?

He was Managing Director and Head of Originations for Non-Real Estate Lender Finance at AXOS Bank.

What distinct verticals does Dime Community Bancshares have?

Dime has five verticals: Healthcare, Lender Finance, Mid-Corporate, Fund Finance, and Not-For-Profit Lending.

What is the focus of the newly established Lender Finance vertical?

The Lender Finance vertical aims to support private equity and private credit clients.

How has Dime Community Bancshares positioned itself in the market?

Dime has over $14 billion in assets and the top deposit market share among community banks in Greater Long Island.

$DCOM Insider Trading Activity

$DCOM insiders have traded $DCOM stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DCOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. BASSWOOD has made 5 purchases buying 42,045 shares for an estimated $1,150,236 and 6 sales selling 50,315 shares for an estimated $1,407,828 .

and 6 sales selling 50,315 shares for an estimated . KENNETH J MAHON sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $817,285

RAYMOND A NIELSEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $144,910 .

. AVINASH REDDY (SEVP - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 1 purchase buying 500 shares for an estimated $9,677 and 1 sale selling 500 shares for an estimated $9,687.

$DCOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $DCOM stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DCOM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DCOM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/24/2025

$DCOM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DCOM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DCOM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Matt Breese from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $32.5 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Christopher O'Connell from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $41.0 on 01/24/2025

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that Jason Brenner and Zack Schwartz were named Co-Heads of a newly established Lender Finance vertical.





Brenner was most recently Managing Director and Head of Originations for Non-Real Estate Lender Finance at AXOS Bank. Schwartz was most recently Director and Underwriting Team Lead at First Citizens Bank. Both will be based in Manhattan and report to Shawn Gines, Executive Vice President, Corporate and Specialty Finance.





Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dime, said, "We are excited to announce the hiring of Jason and Zack. They will each play an integral role in the continued diversification of Dime’s commercial lending businesses. Adding their expertise allows us to deepen our focus on lender finance, with a dedicated vertical to support our private equity and private credit clients.”





Tom Geisel, Dime’s Senior Executive Vice President of Commercial Lending, said, “We continue to diversify our client offerings and with the addition of Lender Finance, we now have five distinct verticals (Healthcare, Lender Finance, Mid-Corporate, Fund Finance and Not-For-Profit Lending) that will contribute to our future growth. Jason and Zack's background and experience will continue to accelerate our platform buildout.”







Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island



Avinash Reddy





Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer





Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909





Email:



avinash.reddy@dime.com







¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.







Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.