Dillard's To Repurchase Up To $500 Mln Of Class A Common Stock

(RTTNews) - Dillard's Inc. (DDS) said that its board has approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $500 million of its Class A Common Stock.

At May 1, 2021, authorization of $114.3 million remained under the company's March 2018 share repurchase plan.

The company also declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company payable August 2, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2021.

Dillard's closed up 22.75% on Friday at $125.35.

