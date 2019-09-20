Dillard's to Debut Carvela Collection This Holiday Season

Dillard's, Inc. DDS, in collaboration with the UK’s iconic footwear brand — Kurt Geiger, recently announced that it will launch the latter’s Carvela collection across its 75 stores in the United States and online. This leading departmental store retailer will exclusively introduce Carvela’s mainline footwear this December to make most of the busiest holiday selling period.



Notably, this latest launch will be backed by a special campaign for Dillard’s. The company will showcase Carvela’s collection including trendy heels, sneakers and sandals at prices ranging from $85-$150. Designed in London, Carvela offers top-quality products made of finest leathers making it an ideal addition to Dillard’s footwear business.



We note that Dillard’s is a leading player among fashion apparel, cosmetics and home furnishing retailers. The company offers a broad array of merchandise in its stores, featuring products from both national and exclusive brands. In fact, it has created a niche for itself through a stringent focus on offering fashionable products to customers and adding value through exceptional customer care services. We believe that the company’s strategy of offering fashion-forward and trendy products will lure attract more customers.



Moreover, Dillard’s efforts to capture growth opportunities in brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce business are likely to help it expand the customer base. On the store-front, the company is gaining from initiatives to enhance brand relations, focus on in-trend categories, store remodels and increased rewards to store personnel.



On the e-commerce front, the business has been catching pace with strategies like enhancement of merchandise assortments and effective inventory management. We expect the company to gain from its focus on increasing productivity at existing stores, developing a leading omni-channel platform and enhancing domestic operations in the years ahead.



Despite these positives, Dillard’s has lost 17.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 29.8% fall.

Decline in the share price can be mainly attributed to this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company’s dismal second-quarter fiscal 2019 performance. Results were impacted by higher markdowns and soft margins.



