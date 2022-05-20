Dillard's Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $253.68, changing hands as low as $244.33 per share. Dillard's Inc. shares are currently trading off about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DDS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DDS's low point in its 52 week range is $127.27 per share, with $416.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $250.01.

