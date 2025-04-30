Dillard's Senior Vice President Makes $54K Stock Purchase

On April 29, a substantial insider purchase was made by Denise Dillard Mahaffy, Senior Vice President at Dillard's (NYSE:DDS), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: In a significant move reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Mahaffy purchased 163 shares of Dillard's, demonstrating confidence in the company's growth potential. The total value of the transaction stands at $54,526.

Dillard's shares are trading down 2.89% at $333.24 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

Unveiling the Story Behind Dillard's

Dillard's Inc is an American fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings retailer. Its stores offer a large variety of merchandise and feature products from both national and exclusive brand sources. The company also operates a general contracting construction company, CDI Contractors. CDI Contractors' business includes constructing and remodelling stores for Dillards. The merchandise selections include exclusive brand merchandise such as Antonio Melani, Gianni Bini, Daniel Cremieux, Roundtree & Yorke, and private-label merchandise, among others. The company operates in two business segments; Retail Operations and Construction. The Retail Operations segment generates maximum revenue for the company.

Dillard's's Financial Performance

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Dillard's's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.97% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 36.05% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Dillard's's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 13.48.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, Dillard's adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Dillard's's P/E ratio of 9.32 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.84 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Dillard's's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Dillard's's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 5.16, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Dillard's's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DDS

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2025 UBS Maintains Sell Sell Feb 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform Market Perform Feb 2025 UBS Maintains Sell Sell

View More Analyst Ratings for DDS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.