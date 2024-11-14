Dillard’s reports Q3 EPS $7.73, consensus $6.47

Reports Q3 revenue $1.43B, consensus $1.42B. Comparable store sales decreased 4%. CEO William Dillard, II stated, “While retail sales declined 4%, we focused on gross margin, reporting a respectable 44.5% of sales, while working on expense control. We reported cash and short-term investments of over $1.1B after repurchasing $107M in stock. We are looking forward to welcoming our customers and serving them this holiday season.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DDS:
- Dillard’s to present Darby Fallon Clark for Edgehill
- DDS Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Dillard’s introduces Muse by Marchesa dress line
- Dillard’s offers Southern Living Christmas Cookbook to beneft RMHC chapters
- Lulu’s Fashion Lounge announces strategic collaboration with Dillard’s
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.