Dillard’s reports Q3 EPS $7.73, consensus $6.47

November 14, 2024 — 06:55 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $1.43B, consensus $1.42B. Comparable store sales decreased 4%. CEO William Dillard, II stated, “While retail sales declined 4%, we focused on gross margin, reporting a respectable 44.5% of sales, while working on expense control. We reported cash and short-term investments of over $1.1B after repurchasing $107M in stock. We are looking forward to welcoming our customers and serving them this holiday season.”

