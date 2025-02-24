Dillard's to Report Q4 Earnings: What Should Investors Expect?

Dillard’s, Inc. DDS is expected to register year-over-year top and bottom-line declines when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter revenues of $1.94 billion indicates an 8.9% decline from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $9.62 per share, implying a 29.7% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



In the last reported quarter, the company registered an earnings surprise of 19.5%. We note that in the trailing four quarters, its bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.8%, on average.

What the Zacks Model Predicts for DDS

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Dillard's this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



Dillard’s currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Trends to Drive DDS’ Q4 Results

Dillard’s has been witnessing the adverse impacts of a tough retail environment due to the cautious buying behavior of consumers for a while now. This has continued to impact its sales and comparable-store sales (comps), as well as resulted in higher operating expenses. The persistence of these trends is expected to have affected the top and bottom lines in the to-be-reported quarter.



Our model predicts a comps decline of 8.5% for the fiscal fourth quarter due to a challenging retail environment. Retail sales are expected to dip 8.9% year over year in the fiscal fourth quarter.



Additionally, higher payroll and payroll-related expenses are likely to have dented margins and the bottom line in the fiscal fourth quarter.



While we expect SG&A expenses to decline 0.2% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the SG&A expense rate is anticipated to expand 200 basis points to 24.1%.

However, Dillard's has been gaining from better inventory management initiatives and strong consumer demand. The company’s focus on inventory management, store and e-commerce development, and offering trendy merchandise has strengthened its position in the competitive retail landscape.



The company’s efforts to capture growth opportunities in brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce have been key drivers. It has been focused on enhancing brand relationships, remodeling stores and optimizing its activewear segment. Gains from these initiatives are likely to have widened the customer base and boosted the company's overall sales in the fiscal fourth quarter.



On the storefront, DDS has been gaining from initiatives to enhance brand relations, focus on in-trend categories, store remodels and increased rewards to store personnel. Its activewear brands are expected to have gained market share in the to-be-reported quarter.



Also, the e-commerce business has been well-placed on the enhancement of merchandise assortments and effective inventory management. We expect the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter performance to have gained from its focus on increasing productivity at existing stores, improving the omnichannel platform and enhancing domestic operations.

DDS Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Picture

From a valuation perspective, Dillard’s is trading at a premium relative to industry benchmarks. The company has a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 1.18X, higher than the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry’s average of 0.37X. However, the company is trading below the five-year high of 1.24X, reflecting the potential for further upside.



The recent market movements show that DDS shares have risen 3.5% in the past three months against the industry's 6% decline.



