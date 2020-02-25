Markets
DDS

Dillard's Q4 Profit Misses Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $2.75 compared to $3.22, a year ago. The company noted that net income for the 13 weeks ended February 1, 2020 included a pretax gain of $8.3 million ($6.5 million after tax or $0.26 per share) and $2.3 million ($0.09 per share) in tax benefits. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.01, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter net sales were $1.92 billion compared to $2.01 billion, a year ago. Total merchandise sales decreased 4% for the 13-week period ended February 1, 2020. Sales in comparable stores for the period decreased 3%. Analysts expected revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

Dillard's CEO William Dillard, II, said, "A weak top line weighed heavily on the bottom line in the fourth quarter. However, we achieved a consecutive 4% decline in inventory while maintaining a flat gross margin rate."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DDS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular