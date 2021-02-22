Dillard's Q4 Profit Edges Down, But Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Luxury department store chain Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) reported Monday that fourth-quarter net income edged up to $67.0 million or $3.05 per share from $67.7 million or $2.75 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales for the quarter decreased 19% to $1.57 billion from $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year. Sales in comparable stores for the period decreased approximately 17%.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.66 per share on net sales of $1.65 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

