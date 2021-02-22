Markets
DDS

Dillard's Q4 Profit Edges Down, But Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Luxury department store chain Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) reported Monday that fourth-quarter net income edged up to $67.0 million or $3.05 per share from $67.7 million or $2.75 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales for the quarter decreased 19% to $1.57 billion from $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year. Sales in comparable stores for the period decreased approximately 17%.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.66 per share on net sales of $1.65 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DDS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More