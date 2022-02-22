Markets
Dillard's Q4 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) reported fourth quarter net income of $321.2 million, or $16.61 per share, compared to $67.0 million, or $3.05 per share, a year ago. Included in net income for the 13 weeks ended January 29, 2022 is a net tax benefit of $18.0 million or $0.93 per share due to the deduction related to that portion of the special dividend of $15 per share that was paid to the Dillard's, Inc. Investment and Employee Stock Ownership Plan during the quarter.

Net sales for the 13 weeks ended January 29, 2022 were $2.113 billion compared to $1.570 billion, a year ago. Total retail sales increased 37% for the 13-week period ended January 29, 2022. Sales in comparable stores for the period increased 37%.

