Dillard's Q4 Earnings & Sales Miss Expectations, Decline Y/Y

Dillard's Inc. DDS posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Meanwhile, the company’s sales and earnings declined year over year. A tough consumer landscape adversely impacted sales and comparable store sales (comps).



Earnings per share (EPS) of $13.48 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.66. However, the bottom line declined 12.7% from $15.44 in the year-ago quarter.



Net sales of $2.017 billion fell 5.1% from the prior-year quarter but beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.936 billion. Including service charges and other income, the company reported sales of $2.052 million, down 5% year over year.



Dillard’s shares lost 5% on Feb. 25, despite better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 performance. Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 2% in the past three months against the industry's 1.1% decline.



Detailed Analysis of DDS’s Q4 Performance

Total retail sales (excluding CDI Contractors, LLC) dipped 5.5% year over year to $1.943 billion. On a 13-week comparison basis, total retail sales decreased 1% year over year. Comps declined 1% year over year. Retail sales were affected by the challenging sales environment. Our model had predicted a comps decline of 8.5% for the fiscal fourth quarter.



The company witnessed robust sales in the home and furniture, and cosmetics categories. On the flip side, men’s apparel and accessories, and shoes were the weakest categories.



The consolidated gross margin contracted 170 basis points (bps) year over year to 34.9%. The retail gross margin of 36.1% reflected a year-over-year decrease of 160 bps due to gross margin significant declines in home and furniture and ladies’ apparel, along with a slight decline in shoes, cosmetics and men’s apparel and accessories. Retail gross margin was flat for juniors’ and children’s apparel and ladies’ accessories and lingerie.



Dillard's consolidated SG&A expenses (as a percentage of sales) were 22.4%, flat from the prior-year quarter. In dollar terms, SG&A expenses (operating expenses) declined 5.2% year over year to $452 million. The decrease in operating expenses is mainly attributed to stringent expense control measures.



Our model had predicted SG&A expense (as a percentage of sales) to be 24.1%, up 200 bps. In dollar terms, we expected SG&A expenses to decline 0.2% year over year to $475.6 million.

Dillard’s Other Financial Details

DDS ended fiscal 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $717.9 million, long-term debt of $321.6 million, and a total shareholders' equity of $1.796 billion. The company provided $714.1 million of net cash from operating activities as of Feb. 1, 2025. Inventory increased 7% year over year as of Feb. 1, 2025.



In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the company repurchased 36,000 shares for $14 million, reflecting an average price of $391.04 per share. As of Feb. 1, 2025, the company had $273 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization announced in May 2023.



The company expects capital expenditure of $120 million for fiscal 2025, suggesting an increase from the $105 million reported in fiscal 2024.



As of Feb. 1, 2025, DDS operated 272 Dillard’s stores, including 28 clearance stores across 30 states and an online store at dillards.com.

What Dillard’s Expects for FY25?

For fiscal 2025, Dillard’s expects depreciation and amortization expenses of $180 million. The company projects a net interest and debt income of $8 million compared with an income of $14 million in fiscal 2024. It anticipates rentals of $20 million compared with $21 reported in fiscal 2024.

