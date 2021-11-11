Dillard's Q3 Profit Soars - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Luxury department store chain Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) reported Thursday that third-quarter net income soared to $197.3 million or $9.81 per share from $31.9 million or $1.43 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales for the quarter grew 72 percent to $1.48 billion from $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year. Comparable store retail sales for the quarter increased 48 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $5.52 per share on net sales of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company operates 250 Dillard's locations and 30 clearance centers spanning 29 states and an Internet store at dillards.com. Total square footage at October 30, 2021 was 47.7 million square feet.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.