Dillard's Q1 Profit Beats Street View

(RTTNews) - Department store chain Dillard's Inc. (DDS) Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $158.2 million or $7.25 per share, compared to net loss of $162.0 million or $6.94 per share in the same period last year.

The 2021 first quarter included a pre-tax gain of $24.6 million mainly related to the sale of three store properties.

On average, 4 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.54 per share in the quarter. Analysts' estimates, usually exclude, one-time items.

Quarterly sales rose to $1.33 billion from $786.7 million a year ago, while analysts were looking for revenues of $1.27 billion in the period.

Total retail sales soared 73 percent to $1.29 billion from $751.0 million in the prior-year quarter, helped by juniors' and children's apparel, men's apparel and accessories and ladies' accessories and lingerie.

