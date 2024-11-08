Dillard’s to present Darby Fallon Clark for Edgehill

Dillard’s (DDS) to present Darby Fallon Clark for Edgehill, a limited-edition capsule collection for children now available exclusively at Dillard’s. Atlanta-based tastemaker Darby Fallon Clark has inspired this coordinating collection of children’s apparel, accessories and footwear in partnership with Dillard’s.
