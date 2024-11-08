Dillard’s to present Darby Fallon Clark for Edgehill

Dillard’s (DDS) to present Darby Fallon Clark for Edgehill, a limited-edition capsule collection for children now available exclusively at Dillard’s. Atlanta-based tastemaker Darby Fallon Clark has inspired this coordinating collection of children’s apparel, accessories and footwear in partnership with Dillard’s.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DDS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.