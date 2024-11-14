Dillard’s launches Lilly Sisto for Gianni Bini

Dillard’s (DDS) announced the launch of Lilly Sisto for Gianni Bini. This exclusive line of contemporary apparel, footwear, handbags and accessories is a limited-edition capsule collection designed in collaboration with New York-based fashion tastemaker, Lilly Sisto. The collection is now available for a limited time in Dillard’s stores across the nation as well as online at dillards.com.
