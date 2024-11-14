Dillard’s launches Lilly Sisto for Gianni Bini

Dillard’s (DDS) announced the launch of Lilly Sisto for Gianni Bini. This exclusive line of contemporary apparel, footwear, handbags and accessories is a limited-edition capsule collection designed in collaboration with New York-based fashion tastemaker, Lilly Sisto. The collection is now available for a limited time in Dillard’s stores across the nation as well as online at dillards.com.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DDS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.