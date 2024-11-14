News & Insights

Stocks
DDS

Dillard’s launches Lilly Sisto for Gianni Bini

November 14, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Dillard’s (DDS) announced the launch of Lilly Sisto for Gianni Bini. This exclusive line of contemporary apparel, footwear, handbags and accessories is a limited-edition capsule collection designed in collaboration with New York-based fashion tastemaker, Lilly Sisto. The collection is now available for a limited time in Dillard’s stores across the nation as well as online at dillards.com.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DDS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DDS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.