Dillard's Launches Activewear Brand, Diversifies Portfolio

Dillard's, Inc. DDS is on track with diversification of its portfolio. In sync with this, the company launched Antonio Melani Active, an activewear brand, inspired by fitness-focused lifestyle and changing fashion trends.



Per management, the active movement signifies timelessness, innovation, empowerment and elegance. The company’s goal is to dress customer for all kinds of lifestyle. Antonio Melani Active belongs to the upscale category with an athleisure approach. The designs of each of the brand’s merchandise are purpose driven.



The products are crafted with high-quality fabrics, using advanced technology and minute detailing. The collection includes active tops, tanks, tees and jackets as well as leggings, sportsbras and shorts. Currently, these products are featured across 150 Dillard’s stores and online at its website.



The apparel industry is undergoing a sea change as health-conscious consumers continue to catch up with the activewear lifestyle. We see an increasing number of brands and retailers adding activewear merchandise to store shelves or online collections as activewear sales continue to outpace non-active sales.



Apart from the popular yoga and activewear brands like lululemon LULU, NIKE NKE and others, retailers including the likes of Gap’s GPS Athleta have jumped on the athleisure bandwagon to differentiate themselves and woo customers.





Allied Market Research predicts the global activewear industry will reach nearly $547 billion by 2024 as fashion brands are ready to compete with traditional sportswear retailers to gain a share of the fast-growing activewear market.



With that said, we expect the latest product launch to be a great opportunity for Dillard’s. This will not only perk up its merchandise portfolio but also position it to grab a slice of the in-trend activewear market.



We note that, shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have increased 3.9% against the industry’s decline of around 33% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



