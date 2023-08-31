Dillard`s Inc. - (DDS) Price Target Increased by 22.61% to 303.28

The average one-year price target for Dillard`s Inc. - (NYSE:DDS) has been revised to 303.28 / share. This is an increase of 22.61% from the prior estimate of 247.35 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 166.65 to a high of 430.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.22% from the latest reported closing price of 349.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 484 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dillard`s Inc. -. This is a decrease of 46 owner(s) or 8.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDS is 0.27%, an increase of 8.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.71% to 9,603K shares. The put/call ratio of DDS is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newport Trust holds 5,007K shares representing 30.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,092K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDS by 33.21% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 183K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares, representing a decrease of 26.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDS by 33.27% over the last quarter.

DFFVX - U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 162K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDS by 17.24% over the last quarter.

Clientfirst Wealth Management holds 157K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 155K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares, representing an increase of 22.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDS by 65.51% over the last quarter.

Dillard`s Background Information

Dillard's, Inc., is an upscale American department store chain with approximately 282 stores in 29 states and headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Currently, the largest number of stores are located in Texas with 57 and Florida with 42.

