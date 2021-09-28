Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DDS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $203.85, the dividend yield is .39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DDS was $203.85, representing a -6.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $217.57 and a 575.67% increase over the 52 week low of $30.17.

DDS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). DDS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $20.54.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dds Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DDS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DDS as a top-10 holding:

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL)

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML)

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QVAL with an increase of 3.88% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DDS at 2.04%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.