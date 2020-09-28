Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DDS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that DDS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.62, the dividend yield is 1.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DDS was $30.62, representing a -63.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.47 and a 42.41% increase over the 52 week low of $21.50.

DDS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). DDS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.34. Zacks Investment Research reports DDS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -259.04%, compared to an industry average of -75%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DDS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.