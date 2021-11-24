Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 26, 2021

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DDS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $410.15, the dividend yield is .59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DDS was $410.15, representing a 3.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $395.29 and a 785.55% increase over the 52 week low of $46.32.

DDS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). DDS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $28.92.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dds Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DDS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DDS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (PEZ)

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL)

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM)

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QVAL with an increase of 12.55% over the last 100 days. PEZ has the highest percent weighting of DDS at 3.8%.

