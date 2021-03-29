Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DDS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that DDS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of DDS was $94.29, representing a -26.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $128 and a 338.54% increase over the 52 week low of $21.50.

DDS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). DDS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.83.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DDS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DDS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DDS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (IUSS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IUSS with an increase of 61.47% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DDS at 0.38%.

