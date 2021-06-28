Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DDS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that DDS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $183.39, the dividend yield is .33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DDS was $183.39, representing a -4.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $193 and a 719.44% increase over the 52 week low of $22.38.

DDS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). DDS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.36.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DDS Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to DDS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DDS as a top-10 holding:

Alpha Architect ETF Trust (DDS)

Cambria ETF Trust (DDS)

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (DDS)

PGIM ETF Trust ETF PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Value ET (DDS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SYLD with an increase of 23.28% over the last 100 days. QVAL has the highest percent weighting of DDS at 2.21%.

