Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DDS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that DDS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $62.01, the dividend yield is .97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DDS was $62.01, representing a -16.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.68 and a 188.41% increase over the 52 week low of $21.50.

DDS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). DDS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.13.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DDS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

