Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DDS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $72.64, the dividend yield is .83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DDS was $72.64, representing a -16.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.71 and a 51.49% increase over the 52 week low of $47.95.

DDS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). DDS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.84. Zacks Investment Research reports DDS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -31.54%, compared to an industry average of -23.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DDS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

