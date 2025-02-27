Dillard's, Inc. Declares $0.25 Cash Dividend for Shareholders

Dillard's declared a $0.25 cash dividend per share, payable on May 5, 2025, to eligible shareholders.

Dillard's, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share on both Class A and Class B Common Stock. This dividend will be payable on May 5, 2025, to shareholders who are on record as of March 31, 2025.

$DDS Insider Trading Activity

$DDS insiders have traded $DDS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOM W BOLIN (VICE PRESIDENT) sold 300 shares for an estimated $130,035

$DDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $DDS stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS-NYSE) (the “Company” or “Dillard’s”) announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable May 5, 2025 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2025.





Julie J. Guymon, C.P.A.





julie.guymon@dillards.com



