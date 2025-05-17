Dillard’s, Inc. Board of Directors Declares Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Share

Dillard's declared a $0.25 cash dividend per share, payable on August 4, 2025, to shareholders of record by June 30, 2025.

Dillard’s, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share for both Class A and Class B Common Stock. This dividend will be payable on August 4, 2025, to shareholders who are recorded as of June 30, 2025. For further information, Julie J. Guymon, C.P.A. can be contacted at 501-376-5965 or via email.

Potential Positives

Dillard’s announced a cash dividend of $0.25 per share, which demonstrates financial stability and returns value to shareholders.

The dividend declaration indicates that the company is in a position to reward its investors, reflecting confidence in future earnings.

The scheduled payment date and record date provide clear and timely information for shareholders, enhancing transparency.

Potential Negatives

Declaring a cash dividend may indicate that the company is opting to distribute available cash rather than reinvest in growth opportunities, which could raise concerns about future expansion and innovation.

FAQ

What is the dividend declared by Dillard's?

Dillard's declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock.

When is the dividend payment date for Dillard's?

The dividend is payable on August 4, 2025.

Who is eligible to receive the dividend from Dillard's?

Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2025, are eligible to receive the dividend.

How can I contact Dillard's for more information?

You can contact Julie J. Guymon at 501-376-5965 or via email at julie.guymon@dillards.com.

What type of stock is the dividend applicable to?

The dividend is applicable to both Class A and Class B Common Stock of Dillard's.

$DDS Insider Trading Activity

$DDS insiders have traded $DDS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOM W BOLIN (VICE PRESIDENT) sold 300 shares for an estimated $130,035

$DDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $DDS stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS-NYSE) (the “Company” or “Dillard’s”) announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable August 4, 2025 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2025.





CONTACT:





Julie J. Guymon, C.P.A.





501-376-5965





julie.guymon@dillards.com



