Dillard's Inc. Announces Rise In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Dillard's Inc. (DDS) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $250.6 million, or $16.04 per share. This compares with $163.8 million, or $10.39 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $1.568 billion from $1.528 billion last year.

Dillard's Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $250.6 Mln. vs. $163.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $16.04 vs. $10.39 last year. -Revenue: $1.568 Bln vs. $1.528 Bln last year.

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