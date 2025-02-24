Dillard’s, Inc. to Announce Financial Results for 13 and 52 Weeks Ended February 1, 2025

Dillard's, Inc. will announce financial results for Q4 and fiscal year 2025 on February 25, 2025.

Dillard's, Inc. will release its financial results for the 13 and 52 weeks ending February 1, 2025, on February 25, 2025, before the New York Stock Exchange opens. For inquiries, investors can contact Julie J. Guymon, Director of Investor Relations.

Dillard’s, Inc. is set to announce its financial results for the 13 and 52 weeks ended February 1, 2025, which may provide investors with insights into the company's performance.



The announcement will occur before the market opens, allowing investors to respond to the results in a timely manner.



Increased transparency with shareholders through regular financial updates can enhance investor confidence in Dillard’s, Inc.

Failure to provide any preliminary information or insights about the financial results leads to uncertainty among investors regarding the company's performance.

When will Dillard's announce its earnings results?

Dillard’s will announce its earnings results tomorrow before the open of the New York Stock Exchange.

What dates do the reported results cover?

The reported results cover the 13 and 52 weeks ended February 1, 2025.

How can I contact Dillard's Investor Relations?

You can contact Julie J. Guymon, Director of Investor Relations, at julie.guymon@dillards.com or call 501-376-5965.

What stock exchange is Dillard's listed on?

Dillard's is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DDS.

Who announced the press release for Dillard's earnings?

The press release was announced by Dillard's, Inc., specifically by Julie J. Guymon, Director of Investor Relations.

$DDS Insider Trading Activity

$DDS insiders have traded $DDS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOM W BOLIN (VICE PRESIDENT) sold 300 shares for an estimated $130,035

$DDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $DDS stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

