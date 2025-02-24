News & Insights

Dillard’s, Inc. to Announce Financial Results for 13 and 52 Weeks Ended February 1, 2025

February 24, 2025 — 05:50 pm EST

Dillard's, Inc. will announce financial results for Q4 and fiscal year 2025 on February 25, 2025.

Dillard's, Inc. will release its financial results for the 13 and 52 weeks ending February 1, 2025, on February 25, 2025, before the New York Stock Exchange opens. For inquiries, investors can contact Julie J. Guymon, Director of Investor Relations.

Potential Positives

  • Dillard’s, Inc. is set to announce its financial results for the 13 and 52 weeks ended February 1, 2025, which may provide investors with insights into the company's performance.

  • The announcement will occur before the market opens, allowing investors to respond to the results in a timely manner.

  • Increased transparency with shareholders through regular financial updates can enhance investor confidence in Dillard’s, Inc.

Potential Negatives

  • Failure to provide any preliminary information or insights about the financial results leads to uncertainty among investors regarding the company's performance.

FAQ

When will Dillard's announce its earnings results?

Dillard’s will announce its earnings results tomorrow before the open of the New York Stock Exchange.

What dates do the reported results cover?

The reported results cover the 13 and 52 weeks ended February 1, 2025.

How can I contact Dillard's Investor Relations?

You can contact Julie J. Guymon, Director of Investor Relations, at julie.guymon@dillards.com or call 501-376-5965.

What stock exchange is Dillard's listed on?

Dillard's is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DDS.

Who announced the press release for Dillard's earnings?

The press release was announced by Dillard's, Inc., specifically by Julie J. Guymon, Director of Investor Relations.

$DDS Insider Trading Activity

$DDS insiders have traded $DDS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TOM W BOLIN (VICE PRESIDENT) sold 300 shares for an estimated $130,035

$DDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $DDS stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 137,922 shares (-94.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,546,444
  • UBS GROUP AG added 126,749 shares (+7049.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,722,613
  • NEWPORT TRUST COMPANY, LLC added 107,571 shares (+2.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,442,703
  • JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 96,435 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $37,001,145
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 55,401 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,918,827
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 54,893 shares (-10.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,699,503
  • GFS ADVISORS, LLC removed 49,404 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,955,820

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS: NYSE) will announce results for the 13 and 52 weeks ended February 1, 2025 tomorrow before the open of the New York Stock Exchange.



Contact: Julie J. Guymon


Director of Investor Relations


(501) 376-5965


julie.guymon@dillards.com






