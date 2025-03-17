Dillard’s, Inc. Amends and Extends $800 Million Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility

Dillard's extended its $800 million credit facility to March 2030, enhancing liquidity for corporate purposes without financial covenants.

Dillard’s, Inc. has amended and extended its $800 million senior secured revolving credit facility to better align with its liquidity needs, with a new maturity date set for March 12, 2030. The facility includes a $200 million expansion option and can be used for a variety of corporate purposes, such as working capital financing, capital expenditures, and potentially repaying existing debt or repurchasing shares under certain conditions. Notably, the amended agreement does not impose any financial covenants as long as the company maintains more than $80 million in availability and is not in default. The arrangement was facilitated by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Potential Positives

Dillard’s successfully amended and extended its $800 million senior secured revolving credit facility, which enhances its liquidity position.

The extension to March 12, 2030, provides the company with greater financial stability and time to strategize for future growth.

The absence of financial covenant requirements under the amended credit agreement allows Dillard’s increased flexibility in managing its capital and operational needs.

The retention of a $200 million expansion option enables Dillard’s to access additional funds if necessary to support growth initiatives.

Potential Negatives

Amending the credit facility may indicate the company is facing liquidity challenges, potentially signaling financial instability.

The lack of financial covenant requirements could raise concerns among investors about the company's ability to manage its debts responsibly.

The announcement of a credit expansion may suggest the company is relying heavily on borrowed funds, which could lead to increased financial risk.

FAQ

What is the amount of Dillard’s amended credit facility?

Dillard’s has amended its senior secured revolving credit facility to $800 million.

What is the maturity date of the new credit facility?

The new maturity date for the credit facility is March 12, 2030.

Who arranged the credit facility for Dillard's?

The credit facility was arranged by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Are there any financial covenants under the amended credit agreement?

There are no financial covenant requirements if availability exceeds $80 million and no default events are ongoing.

What can the credit facility be used for?

The credit facility can be used for general corporate purposes, working capital financing, letters of credit, and more.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DDS Insider Trading Activity

$DDS insiders have traded $DDS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOM W BOLIN (VICE PRESIDENT) sold 300 shares for an estimated $130,035

$DDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $DDS stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS-NYSE) (“Dillard’s” or “the Company”) announced that it has amended and extended its $800 million senior secured revolving credit facility consistent with the Company’s liquidity needs. A $200 million expansion option remains in place. The new maturity date is March 12, 2030.





The credit facility is available to the Company for general corporate purposes including, among other uses, working capital financing, the issuance of letters of credit, capital expenditures and, subject to certain restrictions, the repayment of existing indebtedness and share repurchases. There are no financial covenant requirements under the amended credit agreement provided availability exceeds $80 million and no specified event of default has occurred or is continuing.





The credit facility was arranged by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.





Contact:





Julie J. Guymon





(501) 376-5965





julie.guymon@dillards.com



