DILLARDS Earnings Preview: Recent $DDS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DILLARDS ($DDS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,556,574,963 and earnings of $9.01 per share.
DILLARDS Insider Trading Activity
DILLARDS insiders have traded $DDS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TOM W BOLIN (VICE PRESIDENT) sold 300 shares for an estimated $130,035
DILLARDS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of DILLARDS stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 314,143 shares (-89.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,504,032
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 137,922 shares (-94.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,546,444
- UBS GROUP AG added 126,749 shares (+7049.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,722,613
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 122,374 shares (-24.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,825,800
- NEWPORT TRUST COMPANY, LLC added 107,571 shares (+2.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,442,703
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 55,401 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,918,827
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 36,866 shares (+3989.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,916,526
