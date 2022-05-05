Dillard's (DDS) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Dillard’s, Inc. DDS is expected to register year-over-year growth in the top line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The company’s efforts to manage inventory levels and reduce operating expenses have been aiding its performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter revenues of $1.55 billion indicates 16.5% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter earnings is pegged at $5.36 per share, indicating a 15.9% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



We note that in the trailing four quarters, the company’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 294.5%, on average.

Dillard's, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Dillard's, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Dillard's, Inc. Quote

Key Factors to Note

Dillard’s has been witnessing a solid performance, owing to the continued momentum in consumer demand and better inventory levels. It has recently been witnessing robust demand for cosmetics and juniors' and children's apparel categories.



The company’s initiatives to control inventory and expenses have been contributing to bottom-line gains for the past few quarters. Improved consumer demand and better inventory management have been leading to lower markdowns, which have been boosting the gross margin. These trends are expected to have continued in the fiscal first quarter, aiding the top and bottom lines.



The company is expected to have witnessed reduced expenses in the fiscal first quarter, owing to various steps like the extension of vendor payment terms, and the reduction of discretionary and capital expenditure as well as payroll. Lower payroll and payroll-related expenses, as the company operates with reduced operating hours and fewer associates, are expected to have led to lower SG&A expenses.



However, stiff competition and raw material price inflation remain concerning.

What the Zacks Model Suggests

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Dillard’s this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Dillard’s currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

3 Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:



Ross Stores ROST currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register top-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The consensus mark for ROST’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.54 billion, which suggests a rise of 0.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ross Stores’ earnings has been unchanged at 99 cents per share in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate indicates a 26.1% decline from $1.34 reported in the year-ago quarter.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Costco Wholesale COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.39% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register increases in the top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The consensus mark for COST’s quarterly earnings has moved up 2% in the past 30 days to $3.03 per share. The consensus estimate suggests 10.2% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $50.8 billion, which suggests growth of 12.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Boot Barn BOOT currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.44 % and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The consensus mark for BOOT’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $345.2 million, which suggests 33.3% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus mark for BOOT’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at $1.30 per share. The consensus estimate suggests growth of 73.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.