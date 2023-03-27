Dillard's (DDS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dillard's (DDS) closed at $300.26, marking a -0.56% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the department store operator had lost 14.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.25%.

Dillard's will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Dillard's is projected to report earnings of $8.94 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.13%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.56 billion, down 3.2% from the year-ago period.

DDS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $33.50 per share and revenue of $6.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -30.44% and -1.45%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dillard's. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.79% higher within the past month. Dillard's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Dillard's's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.01, which means Dillard's is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

