Dillard's (DDS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dillard's (DDS) closed at $272.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the department store operator had gained 13.73% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dillard's as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.36, down 15.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.55 billion, up 16.52% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.94 per share and revenue of $6.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of -55.21% and +4.67%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dillard's should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.75% higher. Dillard's is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Dillard's is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.54, which means Dillard's is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that DDS has a PEG ratio of 1.05 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DDS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.