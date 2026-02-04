Is Dillard's (DDS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Dillard's (DDS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dillard's is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 193 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dillard's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDS' full-year earnings has moved 9.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, DDS has returned 5.8% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 5.6%. This shows that Dillard's is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ross Stores (ROST). The stock is up 6.1% year-to-date.

In Ross Stores' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dillard's belongs to the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.4% this year, meaning that DDS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Ross Stores belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #58. The industry has moved +8.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Dillard's and Ross Stores. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

