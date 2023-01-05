Dillard's (DDS) Stock Moves -0.64%: What You Should Know

Dillard's (DDS) closed at $323.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.64% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.17% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the department store operator had lost 8.98% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dillard's as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Dillard's to post earnings of $8.87 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 43.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.12 billion, up 0.31% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $41.87 per share and revenue of $6.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.54% and +6.17%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dillard's. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.16% higher. Dillard's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Dillard's's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.78. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.78.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

