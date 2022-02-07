Dillard's (DDS) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

Dillard's (DDS) closed at $258.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the department store operator had gained 11.16% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Dillard's will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Dillard's to post earnings of $8.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 155.1%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.02 billion, up 28.38% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dillard's should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Dillard's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Dillard's's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.65. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.85.

Investors should also note that DDS has a PEG ratio of 0.93 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

