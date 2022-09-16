Dillard's (DDS) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dillard's (DDS) closed at $287.30, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the department store operator had lost 12.89% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dillard's as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Dillard's to post earnings of $4.87 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 50.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.48 billion, up 0.14% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $36.23 per share and revenue of $6.8 billion, which would represent changes of -9.54% and +4.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dillard's. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Dillard's is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Dillard's's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.94, so we one might conclude that Dillard's is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DDS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



