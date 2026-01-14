Is Dillard's (DDS) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Dillard's (DDS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Dillard's is one of 195 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dillard's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDS' full-year earnings has moved 7.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, DDS has returned 15.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 12.8% on average. This shows that Dillard's is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Dollar General (DG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.9%.

For Dollar General, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dillard's belongs to the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 48.3% so far this year, meaning that DDS is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Dollar General belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #20. The industry has moved +13.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Dillard's and Dollar General as they could maintain their solid performance.

