Dillard's (DDS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dillard's (DDS) closed the most recent trading day at $385.49, moving +1.49% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the department store operator had gained 21.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 8.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.58%.

Dillard's will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Dillard's is projected to report earnings of $8.85 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 43.56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.11 billion, down 0.11% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $41.85 per share and revenue of $6.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.49% and +6.04%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dillard's. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower within the past month. Dillard's is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Dillard's currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.08, so we one might conclude that Dillard's is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

