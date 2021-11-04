Dillard's (DDS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dillard's (DDS) closed the most recent trading day at $286.68, moving +1.72% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%.

Heading into today, shares of the department store operator had gained 45.71% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DDS as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DDS to post earnings of $1.93 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 29.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.27 billion, up 23.62% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $21.37 per share and revenue of $6.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +882.78% and +40.3%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DDS should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DDS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DDS has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.19 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.37.

It is also worth noting that DDS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DDS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

