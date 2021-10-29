Dillard's (DDS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dillard's (DDS) closed at $231.14, marking a +1.76% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the department store operator had gained 31.66% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DDS as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, DDS is projected to report earnings of $1.93 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.27 billion, up 23.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.37 per share and revenue of $6.03 billion, which would represent changes of +882.78% and +40.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DDS should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DDS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, DDS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.63. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.01.

Meanwhile, DDS's PEG ratio is currently 0.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

