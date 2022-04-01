Dillard's (DDS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dillard's (DDS) closed the most recent trading day at $271.70, moving +1.23% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the department store operator had gained 1.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.75% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dillard's as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.36, down 15.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.55 billion, up 16.52% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $17.94 per share and revenue of $6.8 billion, which would represent changes of -55.21% and +4.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dillard's. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Dillard's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Dillard's currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.45, so we one might conclude that Dillard's is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, DDS's PEG ratio is currently 1.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Regional Department Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

