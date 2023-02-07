Dillard's (DDS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Dillard's (DDS) closed the most recent trading day at $415.36, moving +0.78% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the department store operator had gained 26.05% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dillard's as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Dillard's is projected to report earnings of $8.85 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 43.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.11 billion, down 0.11% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dillard's. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% lower within the past month. Dillard's currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Dillard's currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.72, so we one might conclude that Dillard's is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.